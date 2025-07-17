Firefighters perform daring 100-meter rescue
(People's Daily App) 16:09, July 17, 2025
A female tower crane operator became unwell while working 100 meters above the ground. Firefighters initiated a challenging high-altitude rescue and safely brought her down, then quickly took her to the hospital for medical care.
