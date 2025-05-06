Chinese vice premier urges all-out medical treatment after southwest China boat accident

Xinhua) 08:29, May 06, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, learns about the search and rescue operations on-site after a boat capsize accident in Qianxi City of Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 5, 2025. Following General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's instructions and Premier Li Qiang's request, Zhang led a team to the site on May 4 to guide the rescue and relief work. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

GUIYANG, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Monday urged all-out emergency rescue and medical treatment efforts following an accident involving the capsizing of multiple boats in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Sudden strong winds on Sunday afternoon caused four boats to capsize in a Qianxi City river, plunging 84 people into the water. All those involved in the accident had been found by 12:45 p.m. Monday, with 10 dead, 70 injured and four unharmed.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, went to the accident site and later a local hospital to guide emergency rescue and medical assistance efforts.

Medical experts and resources should be fully mobilized to treat those injured to reduce fatalities and disabilities, he said at a meeting early Monday morning, urging full support to be provided to grieving families.

Regarding safety measures, he called for the reinforced implementation of safety management standards, including those related to accident prevention, hazard identification and issue rectification, with the aim of effectively preventing and curbing major safety incidents in the future.

Focus should be directed toward critical areas such as tourist attractions, large public venues, residential communities and transportation sectors to identify and eliminate risks, he said.

Severe weather monitoring and early warning systems should be strengthened, with clear response and emergency coordination processes, while measures to restrict access to tourist sites and limit passenger ship operations during severe weather conditions must be rigorously enforced to ensure public safety, Zhang said.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits a person injured in a boat capsize accident at a hospital in Qianxi City of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 5, 2025. Following General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's instructions and Premier Li Qiang's request, Zhang led a team to the site on May 4 to guide the rescue and relief work. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)