Languages

Archive

Home>>Video

Light and shadow: Experience the charm of hand shadow performance

(People's Daily App) 11:01, July 04, 2025

No special effects needed! With just a pair of hands, a light, and a wall, young artists bring thrilling sword fights and martial arts worlds to life through their creative hand shadow performances!

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories