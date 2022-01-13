China light festival held in Antwerp, Belgium

Xinhua) 16:38, January 13, 2022

People view light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor poses for photos with light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Light installations are pictured during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor views light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Light installations are pictured during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A light installation is pictured during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A kid poses for photos with light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor takes selfies with light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view light installations during the sixth edition of China light festival themed "Alice in Wonderland" at the Antwerp Zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, Jan. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)