Vivid Sydney light festival held in Australia
This stack composite photo take on June 5, 2025 shows vessels sailing past the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. Vivid Sydney, an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, is held here from May 23 to June 14 this year. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
This photo take on June 5, 2025 shows a view of the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. Vivid Sydney, an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, is held here from May 23 to June 14 this year. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
This photo take on June 5, 2025 shows a firework show during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. Vivid Sydney, an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, is held here from May 23 to June 14 this year. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
This photo take on June 5, 2025 shows a firework show during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. Vivid Sydney, an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, is held here from May 23 to June 14 this year. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
