Home>>
Drone light show staged to celebrate Children's Day in Tianjin
(Ecns.cn) 16:55, June 01, 2022
Illuminated drones stage a light show to celebrate the Children's Day in Tianjin, May 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
Illuminated drones stage a light show to celebrate the Children's Day in Tianjin, May 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
Illuminated drones stage a light show to celebrate the Children's Day in Tianjin, May 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.