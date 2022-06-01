We Are China

Drone light show staged to celebrate Children's Day in Tianjin

Ecns.cn) 16:55, June 01, 2022

Illuminated drones stage a light show to celebrate the Children's Day in Tianjin, May 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)

