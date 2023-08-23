Light show illuminates ancient tower in Shanxi
A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)
The night show using advanced technology brought stories to life and created a breathtaking display on the Guanque Tower.
