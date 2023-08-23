We Are China

Light show illuminates ancient tower in Shanxi

Ecns.cn) 16:56, August 23, 2023

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

The night show using advanced technology brought stories to life and created a breathtaking display on the Guanque Tower.

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

A light show is projected on the Guanque Tower in Yongji, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chunming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)