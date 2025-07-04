Rare earth exports have never been, should not be an issue between China and Europe: Chinese Foreign Minister
Photo: fmprc.gov.cn
In response to a reporter’s question about European companies’ concerns regarding China’s export controls on rare earths, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Thursday during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that rare earth exports have never been, and should not become, an issue between China and Europe. He emphasized that as long as export control regulations are followed and necessary procedures are fulfilled, the legitimate needs of European companies will be guaranteed.
Imposing necessary controls on dual-use items is an exercise of national sovereignty and an international obligation for all countries. China’s policy aligns with international norms and serves to safeguard global peace and stability. Chinese authorities have even established a “fast track” mechanism for European enterprises. Any attempt to stir up this issue between China and Europe is driven by ulterior motives, according to Wang.
