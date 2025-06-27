Chinese FM to visit the EU Headquarters, Germany, France, hold high-level dialogues

Xinhua) 16:14, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the EU Headquarters and hold the 13th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue, visit Germany and hold the eighth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security, and visit France for talks with the French Foreign Minister and the meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges from June 30 to July 6, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

While in Brussels, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will meet and have talks with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot respectively, the spokesperson said.

Wang's visit is at the invitation of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Kaja Kallas, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Johann Wadephul and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-No l Barrot, the spokesperson added.

