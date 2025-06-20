Home>>
Chinese commerce minister holds video meeting with EU trade commissioner
(Xinhua) 16:40, June 20, 2025
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a meeting via video link with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce.
The two sides engaged in in-depth and professional consultations on economic and trade issues including the anti-subsidy investigation concerning electric vehicles and other trade remedy cases, export controls and market access.
Both sides agreed to make joint efforts to meet each other halfway, do sound economic and trade preparation work for this year's important China-EU agenda, and promote the healthy, stable and sustained development of China-EU economic and trade relations.
