China, EU should deepen practical cooperation to tackle global challenges: Former Spanish PM Zapatero

Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former prime minister of Spain, sits down for an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Qianbo)

Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former prime minister of Spain, praised China's remarkable achievements in economic growth, poverty alleviation, and technological advancement during an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online on June 11, 2025 at the China-Europe International Conference on Vocational Education and High-skilled Talent Development held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

Zapatero called on the European Union and China to jointly uphold the rules of free trade and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in areas such as education, artificial intelligence (AI), and vocational training to address pressing global challenges.

"Free international trade without barriers is a vital driver of economic development for all countries," Zapatero said. He noted that China has demonstrated strong competitiveness in its trade relations with the EU, adding that he hopes the EU can further enhance the presence of its products in the Chinese market.

"It is essential to reaffirm the value of open rules. We must say no to closed economies and tariff barriers, and yes to competition and rule-based international trade. This is the philosophy that both the EU and China should firmly defend," he stressed.

Zapatero spoke highly of China's development over the past decades, highlighting its unparalleled pace of progress. He was particularly impressed by the country's success in lifting 800 million people out of poverty.

"This is of great historical significance," he said.

He expressed hope that China would continue to play an active role in multilateral cooperation by promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, and contributing to global poverty alleviation.

On technological innovation, Zapatero described AI as a "qualitative leap" in the history of science and technology. He emphasized that while AI represents significant progress, it also poses challenges to the way human societies coexist.

"We must start from philosophical principles to find ways to govern AI, ensuring it does not cross the fundamental boundaries of human dignity," he said. He dismissed concerns that AI would fundamentally threaten employment, saying that while some jobs may disappear, new opportunities would also emerge. Zapatero called for the establishment of strong ethical codes and emphasized the need for international cooperation in AI development.

He also underscored the importance of vocational education, particularly the dual vocational education system, as an effective solution to youth employment challenges.

"Germany was a pioneer in this area, and in recent years, both Spain and China have made significant efforts," he said. "Experience-sharing, mutual learning, and raising vocational education to the same status as higher education are ideas promoted by intelligent and developed nations. These are the directions that Spain and China should jointly pursue in their cooperation."

Reflecting on the 20 years of China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, Zapatero noted the remarkable progress in bilateral relations, especially in higher education cooperation.

"Many Spanish universities have established partnerships with Chinese institutions. This has been one of the strongest areas of collaboration," he said.

Looking ahead, Zapatero said he believes that education exchanges, university cooperation, and vocational training will become key pillars supporting the relationship between the two countries.

"These platforms will serve as important channels for deepening mutual understanding and building a solid foundation for the future of bilateral ties," he added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)