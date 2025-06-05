Chinese VP to attend UN Ocean Conference in France, visit Spain

Xinhua) 16:17, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France and visit Spain upon invitation from June 7 to 13, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

