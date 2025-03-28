Spain, Chinese quantum company collaborate to build Europe's largest integrated computing center

Xinhua) 13:13, March 28, 2025

HEFEI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The ChinaLink ESGt, a venture capital led by Spanish entrepreneur Javier Romero, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chinese quantum computing company Origin Quantum on Wednesday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, on the joint development of Europe's largest integrated computing power center.

According to the agreement, both parties will integrate technology development and product research in quantum computing, and jointly explore the construction of an integrated computing power center combining supercomputing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence computing in Spain, and a classical-quantum hybrid computing cloud service platform.

Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on the development of quantum-resistant encryption technologies and their applications to enhance information security in the quantum era.

ChinaLink ESGt, which has invested in leading global companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, SpaceX, and the Chinese renewable energy company Sungrow, is currently building a quantum research lab in Malaga, Spain. The company plans to partner with global organizations, including Origin Quantum, to establish the facility as Europe's largest integrated computing center. The center is expected to reach a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, encompassing both classical and quantum computing infrastructure.

"China's quantum computing development is world-leading, and we aim to bring the top quantum computing companies to Spain to create an international collaborative laboratory," said Romero. He also highlighted plans to explore applications of quantum computing in fields such as finance, renewable energy, and biomedicine in partnership with China.

Guo Guoping, chief scientist at Origin Quantum and a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, emphasized that Spain's exploration of quantum algorithms for healthcare, artificial intelligence, and other fields offers a valuable reference for the global practical application of quantum technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)