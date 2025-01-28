Barcelona embraces Chinese new year with two weeks of festivities

Xinhua) 10:15, January 28, 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Barcelona's city center came alive this past weekend as thousands gathered to celebrate the upcoming Chinese lunar new year, or the Spring Festival.

The festivities began on Saturday with a vibrant parade that showcased the cultural richness of both Chinese and Spanish traditions.

The parade, involving 65 Chinese cultural organizations and several invited Spanish groups, started with a grand display of fireworks and the striking of a gong by the mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni, alongside Meng Yuhong, the consul general of China in Barcelona.

UNESCO recognized the Spring Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December.

For Javier Carnota, a member of the Airinos Da Nosa Galicia dance troupe participating in the parade, the collaboration between cultures was particularly meaningful. "The Chinese and Spanish cultures are quite different, but it's a good thing that we take part in each other's festivities," he said.

Victoria Marti, a resident of Arenys de Mar, echoed this sentiment. "Not only do the celebrations allow the Chinese community to maintain their traditions, but they also introduce them to people here who might not be familiar with them," she told Xinhua.

Barcelona has planned two weeks of cultural activities to celebrate the Year of the Snake. These include workshops on Chinese calligraphy, cooking, and martial arts, as well as screenings of Chinese films and book clubs featuring Chinese literature.

Alexandra Nogrette, a Barcelona resident who attended the weekend's festivities, highlighted the growing curiosity about Chinese culture. "With globalization, we have more and more contact with China, and tourism increases that curiosity. Coming here is a way to learn more about their culture," she explained.

Saturday's celebrations included a lively stage performance in front of the iconic Arc de Triomf, featuring both Chinese and Spanish musicians and dancers.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Barcelona, home to nearly 22,000 Chinese nationals, have grown significantly since they began 11 years ago.

Barcelona city council's commissioner for citizen relations and cultural and religious diversity, emphasized the importance of the celebration. "UNESCO's recognition of the Chinese New Year as a cultural heritage aligns with our city's values. It's a celebration that reflects the diversity and cultural exchange we strive to promote," she said.

Belbeida added that the Spring Festival represents a positive example of interculturality. "Not only do people of Chinese origin participate, but natives and individuals from other backgrounds join in as well. It's a testament to the diversity and inclusivity that define Barcelona."

Meanwhile, other Spanish cities, including Valencia, also launched their Spring Festival celebrations over the weekend. Madrid's main parade is scheduled for Feb. 1.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)