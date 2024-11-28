China's top legislator pledges deeper cooperation with Spain

Xinhua) 08:31, November 28, 2024

MADRID, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji expressed China's commitment to advancing China-Spain relations and fostering a relationship that supports the steady, long-term growth of China-Europe ties, during his official goodwill visit to Spain from Saturday to Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met in Madrid with Spanish King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and held talks with Pedro Rollan, president of the Spanish Senate, and Francina Armengol, speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, during the five-day visit.

When meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI, Zhao conveyed to him the cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring that in 2018, President Xi paid a successful state visit to Spain, ushering in a new stage of high-level development of bilateral relations.

Zhao praised the strong bilateral ties and emphasized that China is committed to collaborating with Spain to deepen their traditional friendship, uphold mutual understanding and respect for each other's core interests and major concerns, achieve new cooperation achievements, and tackle global challenges like climate change together, ultimately striving for shared development and prosperity.

Highlighting the close exchanges between the two heads of state and steady growth of the state-to-state ties, the Spanish King asked Zhao to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi.

The King said as next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership, Spain will deepen its cooperation with China in areas such as trade and investment, new energy, climate change, culture, education, and the promotion of each other's languages, bringing fresh momentum to the growth of their relationship.

When meeting with Sanchez, Zhao said Spain is an important strategic partner of China in Europe. China appreciates Spain's adherence to the one-China principle and is committed to strengthening their friendship, deepening mutual trust, and enhancing cooperation, while steadfastly upholding its policy of opening up.

The top Chinese legislator pledged to enhance cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, and tourism, while highlighting the potential for further progress in areas such as electric vehicles, clean energy, advanced materials, and the green and digital economy. He stressed the need to establish a fair, safe, non-discriminatory, and predictable business environment for enterprises.

China has always regarded Europe as a key priority in its diplomacy and an important partner in achieving Chinese-style modernization. China is willing to promote the high-level development of China-Spain relations to contribute to the steady and long-term growth of China-Europe relations, said Zhao.

Sanchez said Spain abides by the one-China policy. Extending welcome for China's investment, the prime minister called for more cooperation in such fields as trade, electric vehicles, agricultural products, culture and sports.

Spain is willing to play an active role in the European Union (EU) and push for better development of EU-China relations, said Sanchez, adding the Spanish side will strengthen coordination with China on international and multilateral affairs, uphold the authority of international law, and work together to safeguard global peace and stability.

When holding talks respectively with Rollan and Armengol, Zhao said that exchanges between legislative bodies constitute an important part of the state-to-state ties. The National People's Congress of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Spanish Senate and the Congress of Deputies at all levels, promote mutual learning on legislation and supervision, and timely formulate, revise and approve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation.

Zhao underscored the readiness to advance the exchanges between the two countries' legislators, and cement bilateral collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He also explained the People's Congress system, China's fundamental political system.

Rollan said that Spain cherishes its enduring friendship with China and is committed to being a trustworthy friend. Praising the exemplary role of China-Spain investment cooperation on the global stage, he expressed hope for further cultural exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and reinforce the friendship between the two nations.

Armengol said that the Spanish Congress of Deputies is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the National People's Congress of China, and the Spanish deputies hope to actively participate in friendly exchanges between Spain and China.

Zhao also visited Barcelona, where he met with Salvador Illa, president of the regional government of Catalonia, and visited there a joint venture founded by Chinese carmaker Chery and its Spanish partner Ebro, voicing his hope for deepening cooperation between the two countries at the local level and jointly promote green development.

