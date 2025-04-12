Sichuan Airlines to launch first Chengdu-Madrid direct flight
This photo shows a light show in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
CHENGDU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A new regular direct flight will be launched between Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Madrid, the capital of Spain, starting April 27.
Sichuan Airlines will operate this route with four weekly round trips on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. This marks the airline's first direct service to Spain, enhancing air connectivity between western China and Spain, according to the company.
Flights will depart from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 1:40 a.m. Beijing Time, arriving in Madrid at 8:50 a.m. local time. Return flights will leave Madrid at 11:05 a.m. local time, landing in Chengdu at 5:00 a.m. Beijing Time the following day.
The route will address the lack of direct post-pandemic flights from Chengdu to Spain, where travelers currently rely on transfers via Beijing, Shanghai or European hubs, said Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd.
A megacity with over 21 million residents and part of the fast-growing Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone, Chengdu has strong ties with Spain, notably establishing an international friendly cooperation partnership with Madrid in September 2022. These ties extend across cultural and educational spheres -- from thriving Spanish language programs at Sichuan University to growing local demand for Spanish wines in Chengdu's vibrant market.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to develop comprehensive strategic partnership with greater strategic focus, vitality with Spain: Xi
- Chinese, Spanish leaders pledge to enhance ties, safeguard free trade
- Chinese hydrogen drone sets 30-hour non-stop flight record
- Direct Beijing-Tel Aviv flights resume after 18-month hiatus
- Spanish PM to visit China
- New cargo air route links SW China's Guiyang with Bangkok in Thailand
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.