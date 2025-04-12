Sichuan Airlines to launch first Chengdu-Madrid direct flight

This photo shows a light show in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- A new regular direct flight will be launched between Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, and Madrid, the capital of Spain, starting April 27.

Sichuan Airlines will operate this route with four weekly round trips on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. This marks the airline's first direct service to Spain, enhancing air connectivity between western China and Spain, according to the company.

Flights will depart from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 1:40 a.m. Beijing Time, arriving in Madrid at 8:50 a.m. local time. Return flights will leave Madrid at 11:05 a.m. local time, landing in Chengdu at 5:00 a.m. Beijing Time the following day.

The route will address the lack of direct post-pandemic flights from Chengdu to Spain, where travelers currently rely on transfers via Beijing, Shanghai or European hubs, said Sichuan Province Airport Group Co., Ltd.

A megacity with over 21 million residents and part of the fast-growing Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone, Chengdu has strong ties with Spain, notably establishing an international friendly cooperation partnership with Madrid in September 2022. These ties extend across cultural and educational spheres -- from thriving Spanish language programs at Sichuan University to growing local demand for Spanish wines in Chengdu's vibrant market.

