New cargo air route links SW China's Guiyang with Bangkok in Thailand

Xinhua) 09:53, April 03, 2025

GUIYANG, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A new international cargo air route connecting Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with Bangkok, capital of Thailand, was launched on Wednesday.

According to Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd, operator of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, this route will be operated by Tianjin Air Cargo, using Boeing 737-800 all-cargo aircraft.

Three weekly flights are scheduled, featuring a one-way cargo capacity of 18 tonnes. The inaugural flight primarily carried Thai durians -- and the entire process of harvest, air transportation, customs clearance and final delivery, was completed within 48 hours.

The Guiyang-Bangkok air route marks Guizhou's second direct international cargo corridor to Southeast Asia. In February this year, Guiyang also launched an international cargo route connecting the city with Yangon in Myanmar.

