Air China launches Beijing-Vladivostok route

Xinhua) 08:35, April 01, 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Air China has officially launched its new Beijing-Vladivostok round-trip flight service, marking the occasion with an inaugural flight celebration at Vladivostok International Airport.

The maiden flight landed smoothly at 5:00 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) Monday and was greeted with a water salute upon arrival.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wang Jun, Acting Consul General of China in Vladivostok, said that the launch of the Beijing-Vladivostok route by Air China will further promote in-depth and practical cooperation between China and Russia in trade, culture, and tourism, making a valuable contribution to the overall development of China-Russia relations.

Denis Chmutov, General Manager of Vladivostok International Airport, said that Air China's first scheduled flight between Vladivostok and Beijing will create the necessary conditions for strengthening regional business and tourism exchanges. With this route in operation, the total number of flights between Vladivostok and Beijing will exceed 20 per week.

The Beijing-Vladivostok route operated by Air China is scheduled to run round-trip flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)