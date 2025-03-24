China's Hainan Airlines launches direct Oslo-Beijing Route

Xinhua) 08:41, March 24, 2025

This photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the launch ceremony of Hainan Airlines' direct flight route between Beijing and Oslo in Oslo Gardermoen International Airport in Akershus County, Norway. Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines on Saturday officially launched its direct flight route between Beijing and Oslo, further strengthening air connectivity between China and Northern Europe. (Photo by Bai Yun/Xinhua)

OSLO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines on Saturday officially launched its direct flight route between Beijing and Oslo, further strengthening air connectivity between China and Northern Europe.

Flight HU769 from Beijing Capital International Airport landed at Oslo Gardermoen International Airport at 5:02 a.m. local time. A welcome ceremony was held at the airport to mark the inauguration of the new route.

In her remarks, Hou Yue, Chinese Ambassador to Norway, said the launch of the direct route will help deepen bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, culture and tourism, better meet the growing travel demand between the two countries, and promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.

Hou warmly welcomed more Norwegian travelers to visit China and experience its magnificent landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Hainan Airlines Vice President Zhang Guoping said the carrier aims to provide a convenient travel option for passengers from both countries, while also supporting the export of Norwegian seafood and other specialty products to the Chinese market through efficient air logistics.

The Oslo-Beijing route is Hainan Airlines' first direct service linking China with Northern Europe. According to the current flight schedule, Hainan Airlines operates three round-trip flights per week on the route, with departures from Beijing and Oslo every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

This photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows a plane of Hainan Airlines at Oslo Gardermoen International Airport in Akershus County, Norway. Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines on Saturday officially launched its direct flight route between Beijing and Oslo, further strengthening air connectivity between China and Northern Europe. (Photo by Bai Yun/Xinhua)

