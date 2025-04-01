New direct air route links China's Lhasa, Nepal's Pokhara

Ground staff members and crew members for a maiden flight from Lhasa to Pokhara pose for photos at Lhasa Gonggar International Airport in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 31, 2025. A new direct air route linking Lhasa, capital city of Xizang Autonomous Region in China, and Pokhara, the second-largest city in Nepal, has been launched. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

LHASA, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A new direct air route linking Lhasa, capital city of Xizang Autonomous Region in China, and Pokhara, the second-largest city in Nepal, has been launched.

The maiden flight left Lhasa with 107 passengers on board on Monday. It is the second direct passenger air route from Lhasa to Nepal, with the other linking Lhasa to Kathmandu.

The air service is operated by Himalaya Airlines, with the outbound trip occurring on Monday, and the return flight on Tuesday.

As a new achievement in boosting the interconnectedness between China and Nepal under the Belt and Road Initiative, the inauguration of the Lhasa to Pokhara flight route will enhance Xizang's high-level opening-up and foster cross-regional coordinated development, an immigration inspection officer of Lhasa noted.

Meanwhile, China has continuously adjusted and optimized its visa-free transit policy to boost openness and people-to-people exchanges. Last year, over 20.1 million foreign visitors entered China under the visa exemption policy, marking a year-on-year increase of 113.5 percent in eligible transit visa-exemption travelers.

