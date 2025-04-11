Chinese hydrogen drone sets 30-hour non-stop flight record

Xinhua) 09:25, April 11, 2025

CHENGDU, April 10 (Xinhua) -- An independently-developed Chinese hydrogen-powered drone has recently completed a 30-hour non-stop flight, a new record for such aircraft produced in the country, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

This type of 50 kg-class hydrogen drone has been jointly developed by AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. and Tsinghua University, the AVIC said.

It achieved the breakthrough in integrated design of flight, control and propulsion of the aircraft, based on the output characteristics of hydrogen cells, the developer revealed.

The hydrogen drone completed the record flight in Dujiangyan in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A system featuring the hydrogen drone mounted on the roof of an unmanned car was used for the take-off process. The drone took off from the moving car and managed a successful demonstration of a take-off application scenario via a non-standard runway.

During the flight, the hydrogen drone was able to conduct remote dynamic monitoring on the ground via its onboard facilities -- a promising scenario in terms of the use of hydrogen drones in the low-altitude economy and green aviation, the AVIC stated.

