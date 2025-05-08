China appreciates Spain's emphasis on developing bilateral relations: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:06, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates the Spanish government's emphasis on developing relations with China and its continuous promotion of practical cooperation and personnel exchanges between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Spain's 2025-2028 foreign action strategy, which, among others, emphasizes the need to deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

Citing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's visit to China not long ago, Lin noted that the two countries had jointly issued an action plan on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, proposing to build a more strategically resilient and dynamic comprehensive strategic partnership.

He mentioned that the two sides had jointly signed a number of documents of cooperation in economy and trade, education, science and technology, and had achieved important cooperation results in the field of new energy such as electric vehicle and power batteries.

China is willing to work with Spain to continue deepening open cooperation, especially in areas such as green development, artificial intelligence and digital economy, to enhance the well-being of the two peoples and add impetus to China-EU relations, Lin said.

