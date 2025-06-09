China and the EU: 50 years of partnership, a shared future beckons

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. Half a century ago, then Premier Zhou Enlai met with Sir Christopher Soames, Vice President of the European Economic Community (EEC) Commission. Together, they announced the formal establishment of diplomatic ties—a historic step that helped reshape international relations in the latter half of the 20th century.

Over the past five decades, China and the EU have nurtured a deep and mutually beneficial relationship, evolving from cautious engagement to a strategic partnership built on shared interests, economic complementarity, and a common commitment to global stability.

Today, the EU and China are each other’s second-largest trading partners. In 2024, bilateral trade in goods reached US$785.8 billion, up 0.4 percent year-on-year, while two-way investment stock exceeded US$260 billion. What once took a year to trade now takes place in a single day—an astonishing testament to how far this partnership has come.

Cooperation between China and the EU extends well beyond trade. From finance and environmental protection to culture, education, tourism, and customs, collaboration has been rich and wide-ranging. New frontiers—such as the digital economy, green energy and artificial intelligence—are opening fresh opportunities for joint development.

The Belt and Road Initiative has further deepened connectivity across Eurasia. By the end of 2024, more than 100,000 China-Europe Railway Express trains had crisscrossed the continent, delivering over 11 million TEUs of goods valued at more than US$420 billion, and linking 227 cities in 25 European countries. These rail lines have become arteries of economic vitality and symbols of practical cooperation.

European business leaders consistently highlight China’s dynamic innovation ecosystem and expanding market opportunities. As Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Global CEO of French multinational Danone, put it, China is "a hub for innovation and a magnet for global talent." Ai Zhouping, President of Heraeus Greater China, praised the synergy between Chinese and European expertise, citing it as a catalyst for world-class innovation. Danfoss Group CEO Kim Fausing reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the Chinese market, highlighting China’s pivotal role in the global green transition.

From the China Development Forum to the Boao Forum for Asia, from the China International Consumer Products Expo to Auto Shanghai, European companies continue to engage deeply with their Chinese counterparts. At the same time, high-level Chinese business delegations are actively visiting European capitals, reflecting growing momentum in trade, investment, and dialogue.

However, this spirit of cooperation now faces mounting challenges. Under the guise of "correcting trade imbalances" and "reshoring supply chains," the United States is ramping up protectionist measures, including unilateral tariff hikes. These actions—veiled as economic policy—amount to trade coercion and threaten to destabilize the global trading system. Both China and the EU have voiced strong opposition to the politicization of trade and remain committed to multilateralism, fair competition, and a rules-based global order.

As the world enters a new phase of geopolitical and economic transformation, the China-EU relationship stands as a key pillar of global peace and development. A stable, forward-looking partnership is not only in the interest of both sides but also vital for maintaining global supply chains and injecting certainty into an increasingly unpredictable world.

Fifty years on, the China-EU relationship is ready for a new chapter. With shared values of cooperation and mutual respect, both sides have the wisdom and vision to steer their partnership into the future. As the great vessel of China-EU collaboration sets sail again, it is poised to navigate new waters—and chart a course toward a more inclusive, multipolar, and sustainable world.

(The author is an international affairs observer.)

