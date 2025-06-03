China chamber decries EU discriminatory curbs on Chinese medical device firms

Xinhua) 10:28, June 03, 2025

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) on Monday decried a decision by EU member states to block Chinese companies from participating in public procurement tenders in the medical device sector for contracts valued over 5 million euros (5.72 million U.S. dollars) under the bloc's International Procurement Instrument (IPI).

The measures, reportedly approved on Monday, would prohibit Chinese firms from bidding on such contracts for a five-year period.

In a statement, the CCCEU expressed profound disappointment and serious concern over the decision, warning that the targeted use of the IPI against Chinese enterprises sends a troubling signal.

The chamber stressed that the measures not only "add new complexity to China-EU economic and trade relations," but also contradict the EU's proclaimed principles of openness, fairness, and non-discrimination in market access.

The IPI, a unilateral tool adopted by the EU in 2022, aims to ensure the so-called "market reciprocity" in public procurement. The CCCEU argued that any push for reciprocity must be based on "an accurate understanding of historical and practical realities," noting European medical device companies have enjoyed significant access to China's market for years.

"The EU's current decision fails to acknowledge this context and undermines the spirit of balanced engagement and mutual benefit," it said.

The chamber also voiced broader concerns over rising protectionism, pointing to recent unilateral tariff measures by certain countries that have disrupted global trade. "China and the EU, as two major global economies, should jointly uphold free trade and multilateral cooperation, instead of introducing unilateral restrictions that escalate tensions," the statement added.

Chinese firms have "consistently operated in compliance with laws and regulations," the chamber added, stressing their contributions to the EU through investment, technological advancement and job creation.

The CCCEU has urged EU policymakers to reconsider the "necessity and long-term implications" of the IPI measures, warning that using policy tools as de facto trade barriers could harm bilateral interests and undermine global economic recovery efforts. (1 euro = 1.14 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)