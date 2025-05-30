China highly concerned about EU investigation into Chinese tyres

Xinhua) 09:55, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China is highly concerned about the European Union's (EU's) anti-dumping investigation into imports of tyres for passenger cars and light lorries from China, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

At a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said that protectionist trade practices only increase the consumer burden, create trade barriers, disrupt the stability and smooth functioning of value and supply chains, and harm the interests of all sides.

China has consistently advocated for the reasonable, prudent use of trade remedy measures and urges the EU not to impose trade restrictions rashly, but instead to address mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation, the spokesperson said.

China will monitor the EU's follow-up actions closely and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises firmly, she added.

She noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, and that their bilateral agenda includes many important items.

China will maintain dialogue and communication with the EU, handle economic and trade differences properly, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, work to move China-EU economic and trade relations forward on a positive trajectory, and inject more certainty and positive momentum into bilateral ties and the global economy, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)