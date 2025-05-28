Chinese, European enterprises vow to deepen semiconductor ties

Xinhua) 13:05, May 28, 2025

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce said that it held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss deepened cooperation in the semiconductor sector between China and Europe.

Attendees included officials from central government departments, representatives from the China Semiconductor Industry Association and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, as well as over 40 semiconductor enterprises from both sides.

The meeting said that China and Europe occupy critical positions in the global semiconductor supply chain. Strengthening collaboration in this field aligns with the shared interests of both sides.

Against the backdrop of a complex and challenging international landscape marked by rising uncertainties, China will continue to advance high-standard opening-up and create a fair, stable, transparent and predictable environment for enterprises.

The meeting stressed that China firmly opposes unilateralism and bullying practices, advocating for the security and stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Attendees highlighted the meeting's role as a valuable platform for Chinese and European semiconductor companies to deepen mutual understanding, enhance trade confidence, and expand exchanges and cooperation.

They agreed that intensified China-EU communication and collaboration in the semiconductor sector could significantly contribute to the global economy's recovery.

