MOFCOM to make final decision on EU brandy anti-dumping probe based on facts

May 30, 2025

The anti-dumping investigation on certain brandy imported from the EU launched by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) is scheduled to conclude on July 5, 2025, He Yongqian, a MOFCOM spokesperson, said on Thursday, noting that the investigating authority is currently reviewing prices undertaking applications voluntarily submitted by EU exporters.

He made the remarks in response to a question on whether there is any possibility for China and France to reach a solution on the brandy case after leaders of China and France had phone talks recently and agreed to advance resolution of the case.

"The authority will make a final decision based on the facts of the case and in accordance with the law and rules," He said, noting that at the same time, MOFCOM remains open to resolving economic and trade differences through continued dialogue and consultation.

"Resolving trade conflicts through consultation serves the mutual interests of China and the EU and is essential to jointly counter the growing trend of trade protectionism," said Jian Junbo, director of the Center for China-Europe Relations at Fudan University's Institute of International Studies. He emphasized China's constructive stance on promoting bilateral exchanges.

Recently, there has been a growing number of positive signs suggesting that China and the EU are intensifying efforts to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties.

A roundtable meeting for Chinese and European semiconductor upstream and downstream enterprises was held in Beijing on Tuesday, focusing on exchanges to deepen cooperation in the semiconductor sector between China and Europe, according to a statement released by the MOFCOM.

On May 26, the Global Times learned from a source that Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentaowill meet EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on the sidelines of a WTO ministerial meeting in Paris, France in early June.

Despite positive interactions between China and the EU, some trade disputes remain unresolved. Last week, the European Commission (EC) launched a so-called investigation to assess whether anti-dumping measures are warranted on imports of tires for passenger cars and light lorries from China.

Commenting on recent EC's investigation, He said on Thursday that China is deeply concerned over the investigation, noting that trade protectionist measures will only increase the burden on consumers, create trade barriers and disrupt the stability and smooth functioning of value and supply chains, ultimately harming both sides.

The spokesperson noted that China has consistently advocated for the prudent and reasonable use of trade remedy measures, urges the EU to refrain from taking unilateral trade-restrictive actions and resolve mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation. China will closely monitor EU's next moves and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, said the spokesperson.

Jian noted that bilateral dialogue and communication is underscored when the two sides deal with trade disputes, urging the EU to show more sincerity to address the concerns of the two parties to maintain the stable development of China-EU economic relationship.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU and there are many important items on the agenda between the two sides," He said.

"We will maintain dialogue and communication with the EU, properly handle economic and trade differences, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the sound and forward-looking development of China-EU economic relations, injecting more certainty and positive momentum into China-EU ties and the global economy," said He.

