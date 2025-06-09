China, EU discuss EV anti-subsidy case, brandy anti-dumping probe, export controls

Xinhua) 10:12, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic held talks in Paris on June 3 on the EU's anti-subsidy case involving Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), China's anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the EU, and export control policies, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Saturday.

The two sides conducted focused, candid and in-depth discussions on urgent and important issues including the above during their talks, and instructed their work teams to step up efforts to make economic and trade preparations for the important agenda between China and the EU this year, the spokesperson said.

They conducted a professional, in-depth discussion on the EV case, making a significant step in the right direction toward proper resolution of the case, the ministry said.

Price commitment negotiations on the EV case between China and the EU have entered their final stage, but further efforts from both sides are still needed. The EU also proposed the exploration of new technical paths, which China will assess for feasibility from both legal and technical perspectives, according to the ministry.

Both sides instructed their work teams to redouble efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions in a manner that complies with their respective legal provisions and WTO rules, and to resolve trade differences in the proper manner, the ministry said.

On the brandy case, it noted that both sides had a "friendly and candid" discussion. French enterprises and relevant associations have submitted price commitment applications to the Chinese side, and they have reached an agreement with China's investigatory authorities on the core terms of those price commitments.

China is reviewing the complete text of the price commitments, and should they pass this review process, the final ruling announcement should be issued before July 5, according to the ministry.

China has fully demonstrated its sincerity in resolving its trade differences with the EU through dialogue and consultation. It also hopes that the EU will work with China in the same direction, address China's concerns properly, and create conditions for the further expansion of cooperation, the spokesperson said.

Wang clarified China's export control policies for the EU side, emphasizing that implementing export controls on rare earths and other items is a common international practice, according to the spokesperson.

China attaches great importance to the concerns of the EU side, and is willing to establish a green channel for eligible applications and expedite the approval process, the ministry said. China has also instructed relevant work teams to maintain timely communication on this matter.

Wang expressed hope that the EU side will work in the same direction with China and take effective measures to facilitate, guarantee and promote the compliant trade of high-tech products with China, according to the spokesperson.

