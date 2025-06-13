China P&I Club opens first EU office in Greece

Xinhua) 11:28, June 13, 2025

ATHENS, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, also known as the China P&I Club, inaugurated its first permanent office in the European Union on Thursday, marking a milestone in its international expansion.

Located in the port city of Piraeus, Greece's largest seaport, the new representative office -- CPI Services Hellas -- aims to strengthen the Club's service delivery to overseas members and foster closer ties with the global shipping industry.

China's Vice Minister of Transport Fu Xuyin attended the opening ceremony, emphasizing the importance of Sino-Greek maritime cooperation and the need for joint efforts in green transition, maritime education, and talent development.

China P&I Club Chairman Xu Lirong noted the organization's intent to deepen cooperation with Greek shipowners, many of whom are among the world's largest vessel operators.

Founded in 1984, the Club is China's largest mutual protection and indemnity insurer. As of June, it covers 98 million gross tons of entered tonnage, with members from nine countries and regions. Though not part of the International Group of P&I Clubs, it has steadily expanded its international presence with offices in Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and now Greece.

Industry leaders in Greece welcomed the Club's arrival, highlighting the strategic role of maritime insurance in supporting the sector's development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)