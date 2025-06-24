Home>>
China opposes EU's protectionist move against Chinese firms: ministry
(Xinhua) 13:02, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the European Union's protectionist move to limit Chinese firms and products from participating in major public procurement tenders of medical devices, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
