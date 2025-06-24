Languages

China opposes EU's protectionist move against Chinese firms: ministry

(Xinhua) 13:02, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the European Union's protectionist move to limit Chinese firms and products from participating in major public procurement tenders of medical devices, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

