China Buzz: China-EU friendship explained in gifts

15:47, June 23, 2025 By Kou Jie, Wu Chaolan, Alvaro Lago, Tian Yi ( People's Daily Online

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Chinese diplomatic relations with the European Union. "礼尚往来," or Lishang Wanglai, is a well-known expression from the Chinese Confucian classic "Book of Rites" meaning "courtesy should be reciprocated."

Here I am at the Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Center in Beijing. The Center showcases over 670 diplomatic gifts exchanged between Chinese Party and state leaders and their foreign counterparts, including exquisite gifts from Europe. The gifts not only represent the culture and craftsmanship of their countries of origin, but also bear witness to the friendship between China and these nations.

As a reminder of the longstanding friendship between China and Europe, let us take a look at these beautiful state gifts!

The Adventures of Tintin: The Blue lotus Porcelain figurine (People's Daily Online/ Wu Chaolan)

When asked which comics are the most well-known in Europe, many will say it's "The Adventures of Tintin". Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Hergé, is revered as the "Father of European Comics" for creating this masterpiece, which has been serialized since 1929 and has been a part of the childhood of generations of Europeans.

China received this Tintin porcelain figurine in 2012 as a gift from Belgium. The porcelain Tintin wears traditional Chinese clothing, standing on a vase imprinted with the image of a Chinese dragon. In 1934, Hergé met Zhang Chongren, a Chinese student studying in Europe and developed "The Adventures of Tintin: The Blue Lotus" with the help of Zhang, presenting an objective view of China's history and culture to western audiences.

In the comics, Tintin visited Shanghai and revealed Japanese invaders' crimes in China. "The Blue Lotus" helped European readers understand China's time-honored culture and recognize the remarkable fests of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Even Today, Zhang is still one of the most renowned Chinese in Europe. The comic book has witnessed the friendship between China and Belgium, as well as China and Europe.

France presented China with this picture in 2010 to commemorate the Chinese Pavilion's grand opening at the 1900 Paris World Expo. (Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Center)

Lots of Europeans went to see the traditional Chinese gardens, ceramics, silk, and embroidery. The Chinese Pavilion at the time was made up of five buildings that resembled well-known iconic structures including the Beijing City Wall, the Great Wall, and the Confucius Temple.

This picture, which depicts the cultural exchanges between Chinese and French civilizations, was given to China as a gift when the World Expo was held in Shanghai 110 years later.

Cultural exchanges between China and Europe have a deep and storied past, making great contributions to the prosperity of the world.

Porcelain, as a symbol of Chinese culture, stands as an important testament to the cultural exchanges between the East and West along the ancient Silk Road. When Chinese porcelain was introduced to Europe, it incorporated local culture and workmanship to create a unique European style.

Hungary presented China this ceramic horse sculpture in 2011. (Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Center)

Hungary presented China this ceramic horse sculpture in 2011. The Hungarian people have deep roots in horse culture, as they were formerly a nomadic people who lived on horseback.

This exquisite porcelain sculpture hails from the Herend Porcelain Manufactory, Hungary's oldest porcelain factory. Each piece of their porcelain undergoes a meticulous crafting process involving 13 different procedures and 17 different artists.

Europe was once the destination of ancient Chinese porcelain that traveled the Silk Road; today, European porcelain is making its way back to its birthplace. The harmonious exchange of knowledge between Chinese and European cultures is exquisitely illustrated here.

This is a black and white print presented by Spain to China in 1985, showing traditional Spanish bullfighting. From San Jose Day on March 19 to Spanish National Day on October 12, the bullfighting season lasts for seven months. (Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Center)

The last gift I want to introduce to you comes from my motherland, Spain. This is a black and white print presented by Spain to China in 1985, showing traditional Spanish bullfighting. From San Jose Day on March 19 to Spanish National Day on October 12, the bullfighting season lasts for seven months.

With the development of China-Spain relations and the implementation of China's visa-free policy to Spain, more and more Spaniards are coming to China to experience Chinese culture, and many Chinese friends also choose to travel to Spain. I believe that in the future, the exchanges between our two countries will become closer and closer.

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)