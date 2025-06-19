EC president’s G7 criticism toward China is filled with prejudice and double standards: spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to EU
Photo: Screenshot from the official WeChat account of the Chinese Mission to the European Union
When asked to comment on the European Commission president's criticism toward China at the G7 summit, including comments on trade rules, industry subsidies, dominance in rare earths and so-called overcapacity, a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said "We have noticed relevant reports and expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the claims, which ignore the facts and are filled with prejudice and double standards."
The so-called overcapacity issue is essentially a result of certain countries' concerns over their own competitiveness and market share, and the aim is to use this as an excuse to pursue protectionist measures, the spokesperson said, adding that what is excessive is not capacity, but anxiety, said the spokesperson.
China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the EU to properly address trade differences and achieve win-win results and common development. At the same time, China firmly opposes any attempt to harm its development rights or to unfairly hinder its interests, said the spokesperson.
Photos
Related Stories
- China slams EU chief's remarks on industrial policy, urges end to double standards
- China and EU agree to deepen environmental cooperation at ministerial dialogue
- China P&I Club opens first EU office in Greece
- Chinese premier meets ECB chief
- Li: Bolster Sino-EU cooperation
- China, EU should deepen practical cooperation to tackle global challenges: Former Spanish PM Zapatero
- China extends anti-dumping probe into EU pork, relevant products
- China and the EU: 50 years of partnership, a shared future beckons
- China, EU discuss EV anti-subsidy case, brandy anti-dumping probe, export controls
- China slams EU's protectionist move targeting Chinese medical device firms
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.