EC president’s G7 criticism toward China is filled with prejudice and double standards: spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to EU

Global Times) 08:52, June 19, 2025

Photo: Screenshot from the official WeChat account of the Chinese Mission to the European Union

When asked to comment on the European Commission president's criticism toward China at the G7 summit, including comments on trade rules, industry subsidies, dominance in rare earths and so-called overcapacity, a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said "We have noticed relevant reports and expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the claims, which ignore the facts and are filled with prejudice and double standards."

The so-called overcapacity issue is essentially a result of certain countries' concerns over their own competitiveness and market share, and the aim is to use this as an excuse to pursue protectionist measures, the spokesperson said, adding that what is excessive is not capacity, but anxiety, said the spokesperson.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the EU to properly address trade differences and achieve win-win results and common development. At the same time, China firmly opposes any attempt to harm its development rights or to unfairly hinder its interests, said the spokesperson.

