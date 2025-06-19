China slams EU chief's remarks on industrial policy, urges end to double standards

Xinhua) 08:37, June 19, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- In response to recent remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about China's industrial policies, the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, calling the remarks factually inaccurate and steeped in prejudice and double standards.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks during a regular press briefing in response to a media query about von der Leyen's remarks at the G7 summit on June 16.

China's industrial subsidy policy adheres to the principles of openness, fairness and compliance with rules, and strictly abides by the World Trade Organization rules, Guo said, adding that China's industrial development relies on continuous technological innovation, a comprehensive production and supply chain system, full market competition, and abundant human resources, driven by genuine capabilities, not subsidies.

Guo said that China's new energy production capacity has made significant contributions to the global fight against climate change and the energy transition. He noted that the so-called "overcapacity" issue is essentially a reflection of some countries' concerns about their own competitiveness and market share, and they intend to use this as a pretext to justify protectionist measures.

The spokesperson pointed out that in recent years, the EU has continuously introduced industrial policies providing a large amount of subsidies to support European enterprises, and even publicly proposed to give priority to purchasing European products.

From 2021 to 2030, the EU will provide over 1.44 trillion euros in various subsidies, and more than 300 billion euros have been actually issued as of 2024, Guo noted, citing incomplete statistics.

At present, as the EU strives to promote economic growth and enhance competitiveness, it must move away from double standards and embrace greater openness and cooperation, Guo said.

Over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-EU cooperation has achieved fruitful results and brought tangible benefits to both sides, the spokesperson said, adding that China's adherence to high-level opening up to the outside world will continue to provide European companies with a broad market and development opportunities.

China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with the European side and properly handle trade differences to achieve win-win results and common development, Guo said. At the same time, he emphasized that China firmly opposes any attempt to undermine its right to development or sacrifice its interests for self interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)