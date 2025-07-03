China, EU pledge to uphold multilateralism, enhance cooperation

European Council President Antonio Costa meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and European Council President Antonio Costa met here on Wednesday, pledging to uphold multilateralism and strengthen cooperation.

Noting that both the European Union (EU) and China are supporters of multilateralism, Costa said the EU is willing to work with China to uphold mutual respect, transcend differences, promote understanding, and jointly address global challenges.

The EU stands ready to work with China to ensure the full success of the next EU-China leaders' meeting, he said, adding that the EU will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China regards Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, and China has always supported European integration and is glad to see the EU enhance its strategic autonomy and play a greater role in the international arena.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with the EU and prepare for the China-EU leaders' meeting, Wang said.

The more serious and complex the international situation becomes, the more China and the EU need to strengthen solidarity and coordination, and act firmly as stabilizing forces in a turbulent world, Wang said, adding that the two sides should earnestly respect each other's core interests, enhance understanding and mutual trust, and contribute to each other's success.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

