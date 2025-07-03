China, EU hold 13th round of high-level strategic dialogue

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Xinhua) -- At the 13th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas agreed to deepen mutual understanding and work together to get well-prepared for the upcoming leaders' meeting for enhancing cooperation.

Noting this year marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN), Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the upcoming China-EU leaders' meeting is drawing broad attention.

Looking back on the extraordinary journey of China-EU relations over the past five decades, Wang said, their relationship should be characterized as that of partners rather than rivals, with cooperation as the defining feature and ballast.

The two sides need to properly handle their differences through dialogue within this framework, he said.

China and Europe have no fundamental conflicts of interest but rather share extensive common interests, Wang said. Both sides support multilateralism and open cooperation, uphold the central role of the UN and the democratization of international relations, and are committed to resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue.

Facing growing uncertainty and instability in the international landscape, Wang emphasized that China and the EU, as two major forces and economies, should enhance exchanges, mutual understanding and mutual trust, and advance cooperation, in a joint effort to safeguard the post-war international order and provide the world with much-needed certainty.

Wang said that China is ready to work with the EU to ensure that the upcoming China-EU leaders' meeting yields positive outcomes, charting the course for the future growth of China-EU relations.

On issues of peace and security, he said, China has the best track record among major countries in today's world. China is not the United States, and its path should not be mirrored against America's historical trajectory.

The differences between China and the EU in history, culture and values should not warrant rivalry, nor their disagreements necessitate confrontation, Wang said, noting that While Europe currently faces various challenges, they have never come -- and will never come -- from China, whether in the past, present or future.

Wang called on both sides to respect each other, draw on each other's experiences and pursue common development so as to make new contributions to human progress.

The Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that the EU will develop a more objective and rational understanding of China and adopt a more positive and practical policy toward China.

In their comprehensive strategic partnership, it is most important for China and the EU to respect each other and accommodate each other's core interests, Wang said.

China has consistently supported European integration and the EU's efforts to strengthen its strategic autonomy and play a constructive role in international affairs, he said, expressing hope that the EU will likewise respect China's core interests through concrete actions.

The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said, voicing hope that the European side will strictly adhere to the one-China principle in both word and deed.

Kallas said that the EU and China are partners, sharing common responsibilities and having significant influence on major issues such as upholding the central role of the UN and safeguarding international law and international order.

The EU remains committed to the one-China policy and stands ready to work with China to prepare for the upcoming leaders' meeting, Kallas said, expressing the EU's willingness to strengthen mutual understanding through dialogue, build a more constructive EU-China relationship, and pursue more balanced and equitable economic and trade cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Palestine-Israel conflict and the Iranian nuclear issue.

