Beijing calls for enhancing communication with EU

08:51, July 03, 2025 By Zhao Jia in Beijing and ﻿Zhang Zhouxiang ﻿in Brussels ( China Daily

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brussels on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the European Union to make solid preparations for the next China-EU summit and to open new prospects for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday in Brussels.

Speaking with European Council President Antonio Costa, Wang emphasized that China views Europe as a key force in a multipolar world and that its policy toward Europe remains consistent and stable. He reaffirmed China's longstanding support for European integration, and expressed the hope for the EU to enhance its strategic autonomy and play a greater role on the international stage.

Noting that unilateralism and acts of bullying are seriously undermining the international order and rules, Wang further underlined the need for China and the EU to strengthen solidarity and coordination to become a force for stability in a turbulent world.

China and the EU should respect each other's core interests, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and achieve mutual success to illuminate the world, he added.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the EU and China, Costa noted that it is an important opportunity to advance the relationship.

He said that both sides share a commitment to multilateralism and have responsibilities to jointly send clear and strong signals on key issues to inject stability, confidence and positive expectations into the world.

While acknowledging the differences between the two sides, Costa said the EU is willing to engage with China in a spirit of mutual respect, to rise above differences, deepen understanding, and work together to address global challenges.

On Wednesday, Wang also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

Observers said they believe that Wang's visit will help build mutual trust through high-level dialogues, create more opportunities for practical cooperation between the two sides, and help promote the joint upholding of multilateralism.

Bernard Dewit, chairman of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and senior partner of Brussels-based Dewit Law Office, said, "Despite geopolitical challenges, EU-China collaboration remains vital in trade, technology, climate and culture."

Luigi Gambardella, president of the Brussels-based international digital association ChinaEU, called for charting the course for the next 50 years of EU-China ties.

"That future depends on turning dialogue into action, delivering concrete cooperation in key forward-looking areas such as carbon markets, AI governance, digital standards and supply chain resilience," he said.

