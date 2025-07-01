Zhongwei in NW China's Ningxia enhances desert tourism experiences

People's Daily Online) 14:23, July 01, 2025

Tourists enjoy themselves in the desert in Zhongwei city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Hang)

When you think of Zhongwei in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the desert is impossible to ignore. The Shapotou area in Zhongwei borders the Tengger Desert to the north and the Yellow River to the south. It brings together vast deserts, winding rivers, towering mountains, and lush oases, blending the bold beauty of northwest China with the gentle charm of the Jiangnan region.

In recent years, Zhongwei has been working to develop a unique desert cultural tourism brand, carving out a new path of "desert gold mining" through creativity. Well-known attractions like the Desert Star Hotel, Desert Legends show, stargazing experiences, and the eye-catching Diamond Hotel have shifted the tourism focus from quick sightseeing trips to longer, immersive desert vacations. Targeted offerings have successfully kept visitors in the desert, turning it into a destination, not just a stop.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)