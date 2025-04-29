We Are China

China's Hangjin Banner vows to continue desert greening efforts

Xinhua) 15:33, April 29, 2025

A worker shoulders salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo shows workers planting salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker arranges trimmed salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo shows caragana seedlings planted at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A drone photo shows workers planting salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker plants caragana seedlings at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A worker operates a machine to cut salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers plant salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Workers move caragana seedlings at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.

Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)