China's Hangjin Banner vows to continue desert greening efforts
A worker shoulders salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
Local authorities of Hangjin Banner have vowed to continue desert greening efforts, setting this year's afforestation target at 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) while implementing 5 sand control programs. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
An aerial drone photo shows workers planting salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
A worker arranges trimmed salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
Workers plant salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
This photo shows caragana seedlings planted at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
A drone photo shows workers planting salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
A worker plants caragana seedlings at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
A worker operates a machine to cut salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
Workers plant salix mongolia, a drought-resistant willow tree species, at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
Workers move caragana seedlings at the Kubuqi desert in Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 28, 2025.
Photos
