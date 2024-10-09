Home>>
Magnificence of Badain Jaran Desert in 30 seconds
(People's Daily Online) 16:17, October 09, 2024
The Badain Jaran Desert, located in northwestern China, is renowned for its unique red colored lakes and majestic sand dunes. In this brief 30-second aerial footage, you'll be taken to the heart of this desert, where you can experience the endless sea of sand and marvel at nature's awe-inspiring artistry.
