Magnificence of Badain Jaran Desert in 30 seconds

People's Daily Online) 16:17, October 09, 2024

The Badain Jaran Desert, located in northwestern China, is renowned for its unique red colored lakes and majestic sand dunes. In this brief 30-second aerial footage, you'll be taken to the heart of this desert, where you can experience the endless sea of sand and marvel at nature's awe-inspiring artistry.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)