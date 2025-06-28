China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:09, June 28, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 16th session on Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security and a revised Law against Unfair Competition.

President Xi Jinping signed two presidential orders to promulgate the laws.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 16th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting adopted the decision of the NPC Standing Committee on ratifying the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation.

In addition, it approved the central government's final accounts for 2024.

The session voted to remove Miao Hua from his position as a member of the Central Military Commission, while lawmakers also passed a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao stressed the need to earnestly carry out the education campaign on implementing the Party central leadership's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct, in a bid to promote high-quality development of the work of people's congresses.

He also urged efforts to practice whole-process people's democracy, consciously accept public oversight, and maintain close ties with the people.

Lawmakers should foster strong awareness of the rule of law, remain loyal to the Constitution, strictly follow legal procedures, and faithfully perform their statutory duties, Zhao said.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

