China's top legislature starts standing committee session
(Xinhua) 11:21, October 19, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 31st session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law amendments.
The session's agenda includes reviewing draft laws on family education promotion, land borders, wetlands protection, futures, and anti-telecom fraud.
Lawmakers will also deliberate draft amendments to the Audit Law, the Anti-monopoly Law, and the Civil Procedure Law, among others.
The session will run until Saturday.
