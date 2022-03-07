China mulls giving more seats to people from grassroots, women in top legislature

March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft decision to give more seats in its national legislature to people from the grassroots level and women.

The draft decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) was submitted on Saturday to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

The proportion of grassroots lawmakers in the 14th NPC, especially frontline workers, farmers and professional technicians, should be higher than that in the 13th NPC, according to the draft.

The 14th NPC shall have more deputies from rural migrant workers than the 13th NPC, the draft says, while stipulating that in principle, the proportion of female deputies to the 14th NPC shall be higher than the 13th NPC.

The number of lawmakers from ethnic minorities shall account for about 12 percent of the total, according to the draft.

The election of deputies shall be completed in January 2023, says the draft.

