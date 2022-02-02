China's top legislature opposes so-called human rights resolution adopted by Japan's House of Representatives

Xinhua) 09:15, February 02, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's top legislature on Tuesday voiced firm opposition to the adoption of a so-called resolution concerning China's human rights conditions by Japan's House of Representatives.

The so-called resolution grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and gravely violated basic norms governing international relations, said You Wenze, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.

Such a move undermined the political mutual trust between the two countries and seriously disrupted the improvement and development of China-Japan relations, the spokesperson stressed.

"We firmly oppose Japan's political manipulation under the pretext of 'human rights'," You said, noting that any attempt that interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's interests will be met with resolute responses.

To respect and protect human rights is an important principle of China's Constitution and the political, economic, cultural and social rights of Chinese citizens are fully realized, You said.

"Chinese people are in the best position to judge China's human rights condition," the spokesperson stressed, urging Japan to reflect on its records of violating human rights in history.

