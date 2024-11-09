China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:20, November 09, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 12th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 12th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a preschool education law, a revised Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, a revised Mineral Resources Law, an energy law, and a revised Anti-Money Laundering Law.

They also adopted a decision on amending the Law on Supervision by the Standing Committees of the People's Congresses at All Levels, and a decision on removing Li Xiaopeng from the post of minister of transport and appointing Liu Wei to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed seven presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting adopted a decision on extending the authorization to temporarily adjust the application of relevant provisions of the Metrology Law in cities implementing a pilot program of improving business environment.

Lawmakers voted to approve a State Council bill on raising ceilings on local government debt to replace existing hidden debts.

They ratified an amendment to the 1996 London Protocol on the prevention of marine pollution by the dumping of wastes.

They also adopted several reports on the deliberations of proposals submitted by lawmakers, as well as a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao urged lawmakers to strengthen their sense of responsibility to improve the quality of the work of people's congresses.

He also called for efforts to carry out legislative, supervisory, and other tasks in accordance with the division of responsibilities for major reform initiatives, ensuring the effective implementation of assignments entrusted by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

