New pump track in NE China's Shenyang draws tourists, revives industrial area

People's Daily Online) 15:12, June 24, 2025

A teenager cycles on a pump track at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)

Once an industrial site, the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been transformed into a striking new urban landmark.

The park is the first pump track facility in northeast China to be certified by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Teenagers cycle on a pump track at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)

Covering 45,800 square meters, the park features nine types of tracks for riders of all levels. It caters to extreme sports enthusiasts and has also become a center for international cultural exchange, bringing together visitors from around the world.

The facility has quickly established itself as a leading competition venue, hosting several high-profile international events. These include the 2023 UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier, the final of the 2024 China Pump Track Series, and the 2025 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships China Qualifier.

Teenagers cycle on a pump track at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)

Hotel occupancy rates have reflected the park's growing influence. According to data from Shenyang’s municipal bureau of culture and tourism, international hotel brands within 3 kilometers of the park have seen occupancy rise by 37 percent since the park's opening.

Authorities have also introduced fast-track visa services, allowing foreign competitors to obtain 48-hour transit visa exemptions.

Shenyang's approach of adding sports facilities to urban planning is becoming a model for other post-industrial cities.

Alongside the tracks, an industrial heritage corridor showcases Shenyang's manufacturing history, allowing visitors to connect with the city's industrial past.

Michael Kurtagh (Right) from People's Daily Online cycles on a pump track at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)

Michael Kurtagh from People's Daily Online talks with Sun Xiaoxiao (left), the 8-year-old girls' champion of the 2024 China Pump Track Series, at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Tiexi district, Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)