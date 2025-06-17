China's jet power wows Paris crowd

09:49, June 17, 2025 By Zhao Lei in Paris ( China Daily

A model of fighter jet J-10CE(front) is displayed at the 55th Paris Air Show on Sunday. ZHAO LEI/CHINA DAILY

China's advanced fighter jet J-10CE took center stage at the Aviation Industry Corp of China booth during the 55th Paris Air Show that opened on Monday in the French capital.

A large model of the J-10CE, equipped with China's top-tier long-range air-to-air missile PL-15Es, is on display at the AVIC booth.

Zhu Qian, a senior executive at the State-owned defense conglomerate and deputy head of the AVIC delegation to the French air show, said on Monday that the J-10CE is a type of fourth-plus-generation fighter jet with state-of-the-art aerodynamic configuration and outstanding maneuverability and agility.

"In addition, it has advanced avionics, weapons control and radar systems, and features a wide portfolio of munitions," he said, adding that the jet is also characterized by its strength in electronic warfare and inter-system operations.

"The jet can attack multiple targets from beyond visual range under complex electromagnetic environments, and can deliver precision strikes on ground targets with multiple guided munitions," the executive said.

According to China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corp, the international arms trade wing of AVIC, the J-10CE is an all-weather multi-role advanced combat aircraft with single seat and single engine, designed based on the J-10C.

It has remarkable performance in maneuverable dogfight at low and medium altitudes, supersonic flight, short distance take-off and landing, and long operational radius, the trade company said.

Zhu said, "I am sure that having seen the jet's prowess, military enthusiasts around the world will definitely pay attention to its combat performance in the future."

The first version of the J-10 family, J-10A, made its maiden flight in March 1998, becoming the first modern fighter that China has ever designed.

The J-10C was first shown to the public at a massive parade in July 2017 and started being used on combat patrol duty in April 2018.

It has a smaller radar signature and stronger operational capability than the J-10A and J-10B. Compared with its predecessors, the model is more streamlined, lighter and harder to detect, and uses a more powerful engine.

In addition, the jet has an upgraded version of China's active phased array radar, so it has better detection and multitargeting capacity.

The J-10CE is the first variant in the jet family specifically designed for export purposes. The Pakistan Air Force has bought and deployed a number of J-10CE jets.

Positioned alongside the J-10CE model is China's latest stealth fighter jet, the J-35A, which is making its inaugural international appearance following its declassification in November.

"You can see that all of our products shown at the event have good capabilities. We are convinced that through participation in such air shows and exchanges with our industry partners and clients, we can open friendly cooperation with them and join hands in creating values," Zhu said.

The Paris Air Show is organized by SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association, and is one of the largest events in the industry.

AVIC has maintained a regular presence at the French show since 1987, when it brought real aircraft of multiple types including the JJ-7 training jet and Q-5 attack plane to Paris. For this year's show, the Chinese aviation giant is displaying 30 types of aircraft and missile products ranging from stealth fighters to armored helicopters.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)