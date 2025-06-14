Cambodia to file complaint with UN court over border disputes with Thailand: PM

June 14

PHNOM PENH, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia will file a complaint on Sunday with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, over four disputed border areas with Thailand, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said Friday night.

He said the four sensitive border areas are Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple.

Mom Bei, or the Emerald Triangle, is an area sharing the border among Cambodia, Thailand and Laos.

Hun Manet made the remarks ahead of a Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on Saturday in Phnom Penh.

Whether Thailand agrees to join Cambodia in submitting the case to the ICJ or not, Cambodia will unilaterally file the complaint, he said.

"I would like to reconfirm to my compatriots that even if the Thai side refuses or remains silent, Cambodia will proceed it unilaterally," Hun Manet said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will send an official letter to the ICJ on Sunday, June 15, 2025, regarding the disputes in these four areas."

The planned complaint came after soldiers of both countries briefly exchanged gunfire at the Emerald Triangle on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

