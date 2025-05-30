UN extends authorization to inspect vessels suspected of violating Libya arms embargo

Representatives vote on a draft resolution during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 29, 2025. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Thursday adopted a resolution to extend the authorization for UN member states to inspect vessels suspected of Libya arms embargo violation.

Resolution 2780 extends for six months the authorization for UN member states, acting nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas bound to or from Libya, if they have reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are carrying arms or related materials in violation of an arms embargo imposed by the Security Council.

It requests the UN secretary-general to report to the Security Council within five months of the adoption of this resolution on its implementation.

Resolution 2780 was adopted with 13 votes in favor. Russia and China abstained.

In their explanation of the vote, Russian and Chinese representatives questioned the effectiveness of the EU operation, IRINI, which is the only regional conduct to inspect vessels under the authorization. They also called out the way the intercepted items were disposed of.

The Security Council imposed sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Libya in 2011 after the political turmoil that led to the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. In June 2016, the council adopted Resolution 2292 to authorize vessel inspections on the high seas to implement the arms embargo.

