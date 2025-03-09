UN calls for more gender equality efforts in Somalia

MOGADISHU, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations mission in Somalia joined the global community in marking International Women's Day on Saturday by calling on the authorities to take decisive steps to achieve gender equality in the country.

James Swan, acting special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, lauded the progress so far made by the authorities and urged them to redouble efforts to accelerate the current rate of progress.

"Somali women continue to contribute significantly to the peace-building and reconciliation efforts in the country -- I congratulate them on their achievements in advancing gender equality and the full participation of women in all spheres of life," he said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The UN envoy, who is also the head of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), however, said Somali women continue to face systemic barriers and biases that make it difficult for gender equality to be achieved.

He said the theme for this year's International Women's Day is "Accelerate Action," emphasizing that, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, roughly five generations from now, to reach full global gender parity.

"Hence, there is an urgent need to address systemic barriers and biases that women face," Swan added.

International Women's Day has been observed around the world since 1975, when the UN started marking the occasion to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

