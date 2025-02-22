UN envoy calls for AES-ECOWAS cooperation framework in Bamako

Xinhua) 15:46, February 22, 2025

BAMAKO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for West Africa and the Sahel Leonardo Santos Simao on Friday called for the establishment of a cooperation framework between the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His appeal was made during an official visit to Bamako. During his visit, Simao met with Mali's Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga, according to a statement from the Malian Prime Minister's Office. The discussions focused on the security situation in the region, the evolving regional landscape, and potential collaboration between the United Nations and Mali.

Simao commended the Malian transitional government's "determination and clear vision" and emphasized the importance of international support in addressing security challenges. He reiterated the UN's commitment to assisting Mali and other Sahel nations grappling with terrorism and instability.

"We respect the right of nations to unite around their common interests," Simao stated, referring to the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States. He advocated for a constructive cooperation framework between AES and ECOWAS to foster regional stability and development.

Maiga provided an overview of Mali's socio-economic situation and highlighted recent security improvements. He also outlined the "eight strategic pillars" set by Mali's President Assimi Goita, for the country's governance and development.

The Malian leader welcomed the UN delegation's visit and expressed appreciation for the United Nations' role in supporting Mali's security efforts. He underscored the need for continued international engagement in the region.

Mali, along with Burkina Faso and Niger, formally withdrew from ECOWAS on Jan. 29, following an announcement in early January 2024. Despite this, ECOWAS has stated that it remains open to dialogue with the three countries.

The regional bloc has also instructed its remaining 12 member states to continue recognizing passports and national identity cards issued by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger bearing the ECOWAS logo. Additionally, trade in goods and services between the departing nations and ECOWAS members will continue under existing regulations until a new framework is established. Negotiations on future relations between the three countries and ECOWAS are ongoing.

